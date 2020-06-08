Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
The Paddock on Market opened the inaugural Paddock's Pop-up Patio on Saturday.
According to owner Jon Spanos, because of recent changes, the Springettsbury Township restaurant was able to open the outdoor seating area using proper social distancing. Menus are disposable paper, and food and beverages are served in take-out containers with plastic ware.
All restaurants and bars in Pennsylvania had been limited to takeout or delivery service since mid-March under emergency orders to stem the spread of COVID-19.
However, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board created an expedited approval process for licensees wishing to temporarily extend their licensed premises to include additional outdoor areas.
Spanos said that with the new outdoor area, he was able to rehire the entire staff, plus the restaurant, located at 3406 E. Market St., will be hiring new staff when traditional dining room dining starts Friday when York County moves to the green phase.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/08/springettsbury-restaurant-expands-outdoor-seating-rehires-entire-staff/3172727001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments