Buy Photo The Paddock on Market in Springettsbury Township opened this weekend with outdoor seating for customers. Named the Inaugural Paddock's Pop-up Patio, the outdoor dining is a big change of business for The Paddock, a family-owned restaurant for 70 years. Sunday, June 7, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Paddock on Market opened the inaugural Paddock's Pop-up Patio on Saturday.

According to owner Jon Spanos, because of recent changes, the Springettsbury Township restaurant was able to open the outdoor seating area using proper social distancing. Menus are disposable paper, and food and beverages are served in take-out containers with plastic ware.

All restaurants and bars in Pennsylvania had been limited to takeout or delivery service since mid-March under emergency orders to stem the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board created an expedited approval process for licensees wishing to temporarily extend their licensed premises to include additional outdoor areas.

Spanos said that with the new outdoor area, he was able to rehire the entire staff, plus the restaurant, located at 3406 E. Market St., will be hiring new staff when traditional dining room dining starts Friday when York County moves to the green phase.

