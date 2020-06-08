It only took crews 10 minutes to get a fire that started at a Motel 6 on Sunday evening under control, officials said.

The blaze, which was reported at 5:52 p.m. at Motel 6, 323 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, was a "very minor" incident, according to Battalion Chief Brett Graham of York Area United Fire and Rescue.

"The guys got in there very quick and took care of business," Graham said. "From what I read people writing on Facebook, it wasn't as bad as what people made it out to be."

Buy Photo Fire fighters from York Area United and Eagle Fire company in Mount Wolf responded to a working fire at Motel 6 on Arsenal Road, Sunday, June 7, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The blaze, which started in a wall, is still under investigation.

There was little damage to the building, and nobody staying at the motel was displaced, Graham said.

