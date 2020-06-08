Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Crews had Motel 6 fire under control in 10 minutes, battalion chief says
Tina Locurto, York Dispatch
Published 12:42 p.m. ET June 8, 2020
It only took crews 10 minutes to get a fire that started at a Motel 6 on Sunday evening under control, officials said.
The blaze, which was reported at 5:52 p.m. at Motel 6, 323 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, was a "very minor" incident, according to Battalion Chief Brett Graham of York Area United Fire and Rescue.
"The guys got in there very quick and took care of business," Graham said. "From what I read people writing on Facebook, it wasn't as bad as what people made it out to be."
The blaze, which started in a wall, is still under investigation.
There was little damage to the building, and nobody staying at the motel was displaced, Graham said.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
