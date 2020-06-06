CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had one new reported death due to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, pushing its total to 29 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health said.

York County had nine new positive cases of the virus, giving it 1,049 overall.

Statewide, 701 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 75,086. And there were 45 new deaths for 5,931 overall.

Buy Photo Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young prepare to administer swab testing at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Of those deaths, 4,092 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities, health officials said.

There are 435,122 patients who have tested negative to date, including 15,103 in York County.

York County is one of 12 counties set to enter the green phase of reopening Friday, meaning the rollback of Gov. Tom Wolf's most aggressive COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the reopening of all businesses.

