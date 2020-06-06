Local obituaries for Saturday, June 6
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Almony, James
Baez, Santia
Beever, Rodney
Blouse, Grace
Fischer, Jimell
Goodman, Lottie
Gunnet, Steven
Hurtado, Michael
Jimenez, Estela
Keller, Mary
Kline, Dorothy
Lau, Michael
Linebaugh, Earl
Myers, Frank
Roat, Gayle
Rupp, Virginia
Scholz, Anna
Sechrist, Patricia
Sipe, Shirley
Stambach, James
Starr, Richard
Stone, Laura
Stouffer, Ivan
Swartz, Lewis
Unger, Bonnie
Ward, Kevin
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/06/local-obituaries-saturday-june-6/3162736001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments