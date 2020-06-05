CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had two new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, the second consecutive day with a relatively small increase, bringing the county's case total up to 1,040, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 74,385 cases since the outbreak began, an increase of 443 since the day prior. There were also 69 additional deaths linked to the virus. The death toll now stands at 5,886.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the toll at 28.

There have been 424,201 patients who have tested negative in the state, 14,820 of whom reside in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 21 intensive care unit beds, 91 medical or surgical beds and 18 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 135 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Friday morning, there were more than 6.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 391,800 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.8 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll surpassing 108,000.

