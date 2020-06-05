CLOSE

Rooftop, trees and power lines down in Red Lion York Dispatch

For the second consecutive day, strong thunderstorms and wind toppled trees, knocked down wires and caused damage in York County.

Numerous incidents were reported Thursday across the county, including a roof blown off a house in Paradise Township, and trees down on a structures in Springfield Township, Jackson Township, North Codorus Township and Jacobus, according to York County 911,

PHOTOS: County deals with damage after storm
Professionals from J & L Lawncare & Trees remove a large tree from a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were numerous fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Master Electrician Brian Samples, of Deer Creek Electric, tapes live electrical wires on North Church Lane in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. A Wednesday night storm left a rubber roof from a nearby building and live electrical wires strewn across the lawn of Chris and Keith Warner (not shown), leaving their house, vehicles and garden untouched. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Professionals from J & L Lawncare & Trees remove a large tree from a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were numerous fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, Master Electrician Brian Samples, of Deer Creek Electric, talks to Chris and Keith Warner, at right, on North Church Lane in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. A Wednesday night storm left a rubber roof from a nearby building and live electrical wires strewn across the Warner's lawn leaving their house, vehicles and garden untouched. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A large tree is dismembered after falling on a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were many fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Professionals from J & L Lawncare & Trees remove a large tree from a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were numerous fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Live wires are down in York Township, Thursday, June 4, 2020. A storm Wednesday evening knocked down trees and power lines throughout the area. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Master Electrician Brian Samples, of Deer Creek Electric, tests live electrical wires on North Church Lane in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. A Wednesday night storm left a rubber roof from a nearby building and live electrical wires strewn across the lawn of Chris and Keith Warner (not shown), leaving their house, vehicles and garden untouched. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Neighbors look on as a large tree is dismembered after falling on a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were many fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Professionals from J & L Lawncare & Trees remove a large tree from a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were numerous fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Professionals from J & L Lawncare & Trees remove a large tree from a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were numerous fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Live electrical wires and a rubber roof from a nearby building are strewn across the lawn of Chris and Keith Warner on North Church Lane in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. A Wednesday night storm blew the debris from neighboring properties leaving their house, vehicles and garden untouched. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A Met-Ed official is on site as a large tree is dismembered after falling on a house in the 400 block of Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were numerous fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A windshield is shattered on a car on Cottage Place in Red Lion, Thursday, June 4, 2020. There were many fallen trees and and power lines in the area following a storm Wednesday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Jeff Mitzel of Mike Mitzel Tree Service inspects a fallen tree on Cambridge Road in Springettsbury Township Thursday, June 4, 2020. The tree was blown down after storms moved through the area Wednesday and damaged an adjacent home. Jeff is a brother of the tree service owner. Brad Markel/Capri Press photo Brad Markel, The York Dispatch
Jeff Mitzel of Mike Mitzel Tree Service passes a fallen tree on Cambridge Road in Springettsbury Township Thursday, June 4, 2020. The tree was blown down after storms moved through the area Wednesday and damaged an adjacent home. Jeff is a brother of the tree service owner. Brad Markel/Capri Press photo Brad Markel, The York Dispatch
A fallen tree on Cambridge Road in Springettsbury Township Thursday, June 4, 2020, damaged an adjacent home. The tree was blown down after storms moved through the area Wednesday. Brad Markel/Capri Press photo Brad Markel, The York Dispatch
A fallen tree on Cambridge Road in Springettsbury Township Thursday, June 4, 2020, damaged an adjacent home. The tree was blown down after storms moved through the area Wednesday. Brad Markel/Capri Press photo Brad Markel, The York Dispatch
    Other weather-related incidents and damage were reported in York Township, West Manheim Township. Dallastown, Spring Garden Township, York City and Glen Rock. A few locations reported seeing hail.

    No injuries were reported, a 911 supervisor said. 

    Met-Ed said approximately 650 customers were without power in York County as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

    York County and the surrounding region remain under a hazardous weather outlook Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

    Thunderstorms, likely after noon, could produce local flooding Friday afternoon or early evening. The forecast calls for a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, the weather service said.

    Springettsbury Township, Spring Garden Township and Red Lion were among the hardest hit areas after Wednesday's storm, with multiple reports of trees down on structures and debris on the road.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

