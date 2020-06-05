CLOSE Rooftop, trees and power lines down in Red Lion York Dispatch

For the second consecutive day, strong thunderstorms and wind toppled trees, knocked down wires and caused damage in York County.

Numerous incidents were reported Thursday across the county, including a roof blown off a house in Paradise Township, and trees down on a structures in Springfield Township, Jackson Township, North Codorus Township and Jacobus, according to York County 911,

Other weather-related incidents and damage were reported in York Township, West Manheim Township. Dallastown, Spring Garden Township, York City and Glen Rock. A few locations reported seeing hail.

No injuries were reported, a 911 supervisor said.

Met-Ed said approximately 650 customers were without power in York County as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.

York County and the surrounding region remain under a hazardous weather outlook Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms, likely after noon, could produce local flooding Friday afternoon or early evening. The forecast calls for a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, the weather service said.

Springettsbury Township, Spring Garden Township and Red Lion were among the hardest hit areas after Wednesday's storm, with multiple reports of trees down on structures and debris on the road.

