J.C. Penney plans to close the Hanover store this summer. (Photo: Submitted)

J.C. Penney, which filed for bankruptcy protection last month, announced Thursday it will close 154 stores in 20 states this summer, including the one in Hanover.

The store is located in the North Hanover Mall, 1155 Carlisle St., and is one of five Pennsylvania stores closing.

Penney said in a news release that store closing sales would start June 12, and could last anywhere from 10 to 16 weeks.

The national department store chain said it plans to announce additional store closures in the coming weeks.

Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily.

More: York City announces grant program for businesses impacted by COVID-19

More: Official: If Round the Clock Diners are open, 'they are operating without a license'

More: State board OKs Hollywood Casino gambling license in Springetts

J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney.

All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.

Penney employed approximately 90,000 full- and part-time workers in February.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

The J.C. Penney store at the York Galleria closed in 2015.

— The Associated Press and York Dispatch reporter Ron Musselman contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/05/j-c-penney-close-hanover-store-part-bankruptcy-plan/3153215001/