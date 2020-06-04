CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had its 28th death linked to the coronavirus death as of noon Wednesday, while a single new confirmed case marked the lowest single-day increase since late March, the state Department of Health reported.

York County now has reported 1,038 cases since the outbreak began. Statewide, there were 537 additional cases, bringing the total to 73,942.

The state's death toll also hit 5,817. That's an increase of 75 deaths since the outbreak began.

There have been 416,942 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, 14,698 of whom reside in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 21 intensive care unit beds, 91 medical or surgical beds and 18 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 135 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 6.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 386,600 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.8 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll surpassing 17,000.

