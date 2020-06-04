PHOTOS: Fallen trees, debris follow Wednesday night storm
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteers and family work to cut and move debris from fallen trees at Compassionate Hearts Personal Assistance following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Volunteers and family work to cut and move debris from fallen trees at Compassionate Hearts Personal Assistance following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
From left, Daniel Frysinger, of York City, Peter Brady, of North York, and David. Hull, of Springettsbury Township, work to clear debris from fallen trees at the home of their aunt and uncle on East Market Street following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday night, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Daniel Frysinger, of York City, Peter Brady, of North York, and David. Hull, of Springettsbury Township, work to clear debris from fallen trees at the home of their aunt and uncle on East Market Street following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday night, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
David Hull, of Springettsbury Township, works to clear debris from East Market Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
David Hull, of Springettsbury Township, works to clear debris from East Market Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Melvin McCoy, of Springettsbury Township, helps clear fallen tree debris at the home of Tom Redding on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Melvin McCoy, of Springettsbury Township, helps clear fallen tree debris at the home of Tom Redding on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Tom Redding works to clear debris from a fallen tree at his home on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tom Redding works to clear debris from a fallen tree at his home on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Neighbors and passersby help to clear debris from fallen trees on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Neighbors and passersby help to clear debris from fallen trees on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Strong thunderstorms and wind toppled trees, knocked down wires and caused power outages Wednesday night in portions of York County.

    Springettsbury Township and Spring Garden Township were among the hardest hit areas, with multiple reports of trees down on structures and debris on the road.

    There were no reports of injuries, according to York County 911.

    More: York City mayor rescinds all of his COVID-19-related restrictions

    More: York City cop accused of acting out George Floyd's death at party

    Nearly 12,000 Met-Ed customers were without power as of 11 p.m. Wednesday night, but that number was approximately 3,000 as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Met-Ed said power is expected to be restored in all areas by 6 p.m.

    York County and the surrounding region remains under a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

    Scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds 60 mph or greater, are possible in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall also may produce isolated flooding in urban areas.

    The forecast for Thursday is partly sunny and muggy with a high near 90 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, the weather service said.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

    >>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/04/storms-topple-trees-cause-power-outages-york-county/3142549001/