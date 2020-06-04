CLOSE After canceling the Easter egg hunt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. York Dispatch

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that $50 million in grants will be available to support fire and EMS companies in Pennsylvania affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These grants will go a long way to support their heroic efforts amid a very difficult public health crisis that has created a financial burden for many of these companies,” Wolf said in a news release.

Officials said $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies, and the remaining $6 million will go to emergency medical service personnel.

Buy Photo Alliance Fire and Rescue Services Deputy Chief Ben Rodkey poses, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with the newly emblemed Truck 77, at the Red Lion station. Alliance is the result of the merger of the former Red Lion and Felton borough fire companies. The Red Lion station serves as the new company's main station. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

More: Mayor: Officer now on desk duty, accused of reenacting George Floyd's death

More: York City cop accused of acting out George Floyd's death at party

“It has become a struggle just to keep the lights on for far too many of the companies that protect our communities,” state Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said. “I am pleased that our office can help get these funds out to the companies most in need.”

Information about the program and instructions on how to apply will be available online at the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website in the coming weeks, the release said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/04/state-pledges-50-m-grants-fire-ems-companies-impacted-virus/3144035001/