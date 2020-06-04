CLOSE

After canceling the Easter egg hunt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. York Dispatch

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that $50 million in grants will be available to support fire and EMS companies in Pennsylvania affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These grants will go a long way to support their heroic efforts amid a very difficult public health crisis that has created a financial burden for many of these companies,” Wolf said in a news release.

Officials said $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies, and the remaining $6 million will go to emergency medical service personnel. 

“It has become a struggle just to keep the lights on for far too many of the companies that protect our communities,” state Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said. “I am pleased that our office can help get these funds out to the companies most in need.”

Information about the program and instructions on how to apply will be available online at the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website in the coming weeks, the release said.

