PHOTOS: 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast
Event sponsor Lance Beard, right, of Jacobus, looks on as Xoana Haynes, 4, of York Township, competes in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, Madisyn McCartin, 8, and Jillian Levy, 9, are dressed patriotically for a photo taken by Mary McCartin, all of Jacobus, during the he 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Lance Beard, of Jacobus, right, looks on as Owen Dehoff, 4, of York Township, competes in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dehoff is a third-generation competitor. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Event sponsor Lance Beard, right, of Jacobus, looks on as Derek Miller, 7, of Manchester Township, competes in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Emsley Click, 3, of Windsor Borough, plays during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Thomas Myers, left, of York Township, paints the face of Xoana Haynes, 4, also of York Township, during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Ryan Fleming, 9, of Baltimore, practices flips while playing on inflatables during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Event sponsor Lance Beard, right, of Jacobus, works with competitors in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Ryan Fleming, 9, left, looks on while he and his twin brother Robert Fleming, both of Baltimore, practice flips while playing on inflatables during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    The annual Fourth of July Blast in Jacobus has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Our decision was made to keep our community safe and make sure that our local businesses know they are supported and appreciated,” the Jacobus Lions Club, Inc. said.

    The Independence Day celebration is expected to return in 2021.

