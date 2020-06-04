Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Fourth of July Blast canceled in Jacobus amid COVID-19 pandemic
York Dispatch
Published 10:31 a.m. ET June 4, 2020 | Updated 11:04 a.m. ET June 4, 2020
Event sponsor Lance Beard, right, of Jacobus, looks on as Xoana Haynes, 4, of York Township, competes in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, Madisyn McCartin, 8, and Jillian Levy, 9, are dressed patriotically for a photo taken by Mary McCartin, all of Jacobus, during the he 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Lance Beard, of Jacobus, right, looks on as Owen Dehoff, 4, of York Township, competes in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dehoff is a third-generation competitor. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Event sponsor Lance Beard, right, of Jacobus, looks on as Derek Miller, 7, of Manchester Township, competes in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Thomas Myers, left, of York Township, paints the face of Xoana Haynes, 4, also of York Township, during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Ryan Fleming, 9, of Baltimore, practices flips while playing on inflatables during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Event sponsor Lance Beard, right, of Jacobus, works with competitors in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Ryan Fleming, 9, left, looks on while he and his twin brother Robert Fleming, both of Baltimore, practice flips while playing on inflatables during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments