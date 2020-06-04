The annual Fourth of July Blast in Jacobus has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our decision was made to keep our community safe and make sure that our local businesses know they are supported and appreciated,” the Jacobus Lions Club, Inc. said.

The Independence Day celebration is expected to return in 2021.

Buy Photo Lance Beard, of Jacobus, right, looks on as Owen Dehoff, 4, of York Township, competes in the tractor pull competition during the 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dehoff is a third-generation competitor. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

