York County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 p.m. and a thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service also has issued a hazardous weather outlook for York County and the surrounding region.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and hail are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. While wind damage is the primary threat, an isolated tornado also is possible.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with a high temperature near 90 degrees.

Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

