Red Lion Street Fair canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
The 41st Annual Red Lion Street Fair in Red Lion, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
The annual Red Lion Street Fair scheduled for Aug. 8 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Red Lion Area Business Association said the annual one-day event attracts between 5,000 and 7,000 people.
“We had hope(d) to be able to host this event, as we had a lot of new changes for 2020,” the organization said on its Facebook page. “While we understand everyone has different views about this, we have no choice under the state order(s).”
The street fair is expected to return for its 44th year in 2021.
