The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will lay off 500 employees and make permanent the all-electronic tolling that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Layoffs will begin June 18, primarily in toll and fare collection, officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The cash-free system was put into place March 16 at the oubtreak of coronavirus to limit contact between drivers and toll collectors.

Traffic plummeted because of the pandemic by almost 50% since March compared to 2019 and toll revenues dropped by more than $100 million for the fiscal year ending May 31, the release said.

