Major renovations are underway at the Giant store in WIndsor Township, with the project expected to be completed by fall.

The store, located at 3175 Cape Horn Road, will remain open during the remodeling, the grocery store chain said in a news release Tuesday.

The new additions will simplify shopping for families, with a new modernized décor throughout the store, the company said.

The remodel also will include the addition of a new deli department and food court offering increased variety of meal-planning and grab-and-go options, the release said.

