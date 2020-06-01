CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

York County had six new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the total to 1,013 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Meanwhile, the state total reached 72,282, an increase of 356 over the day prior.

There were 13 new deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 5,567. There were no new deaths reported in York County, leaving the toll at 26.

There have been 389,431 patients who have tested negative in the state, 13,941 of whom reside in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 24 intensive care unit beds, 110 medical or surgical beds and 36 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Four coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 140 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 6.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 372,700 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.8 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll surpassing 104,000.

