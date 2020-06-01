Hundreds of protesters on Monday descended upon downtown York City in a raucous, but mostly nonviolent protest in response to the death of a black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week.

The protest marked exactly one week since video surfaced of a Minnesota police officer restraining George Floyd with his knee pinned against Floyd's neck for several minutes. Floyd was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

"No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police," protesters shouted in the two-hour-long demonstration.

Monday's protest began in Penn Park. But the large group of of protesters then migrated to the police station, blocking off the street as speakers made impassioned remarks to the crowd while standing on the steps.

The crowd then moved to Continental Square, where protesters blocked off the George Street and Market Street intersection.

Shortly afterward, they walked down the street to the York County Judicial Center and gathered on the steps — something the Sheriff's Office said it would prohibit.

But there was no police interference on the steps. In fact, there was a notably small police presence throughout the duration of the protest.

That drew a stark contrast to other cities in the nation, where protests have led to vandalism, looting and violent clashes with police.

Some cities, such as Philadelphia, have set curfews in response to the protests. And President Donald Trump on Monday said he would deploy the U.S. military if cities and states couldn't keep order.

"Our job is to give them a platform," said Philip Given, acting director of community and economic development.

The protest at one point did take a violent turn, with one woman getting injured on North George Street.

Police spokesman Derek Hartman said that the woman was injured and went to the police station to file a police report. No other information was available, he said.

However, multiple bystanders told The York Dispatch that the woman initially was in a car that attempted to push through the protesters blocking the street.

The woman then got out of the car and a fight ensured, they said. The woman was seen with a bloody nose and the car's rear windshield had been shattered.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the York City Police Department building in response to the death of George Floyd. (Photo: Logan Hullinger)

Floyd's death further escalated tensions in the U.S., a nation beleaguered by the coronavirus pandemic and in the midst of presidential primary elections.

Four police officers who were at the scene have been fired, and Derek Chuauvin, the officer who pinned down Floyd, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

An autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family found that asphyxia and loss of blood flow caused his death, The New York Times reported Wednesday afternoon.

The incident in Minneapolis immediately invoked comparisons to others throughout the country in recent years where a police response resulted in the death of a person of color.

Perhaps most prominently, people have cited Eric Garner, who in 2014 died after being choked by New York City Police after being confronted for selling single cigarettes.

The York County Chiefs of Police Association condemned the Minneapolis officers' conduct in a letter Monday, saying what they did "is not a part of the training curriculum of the police departments in York County.”

“There is simply no room in Law Enforcement for officers who commit such heinous acts, and for officers who fail to intervene and stop the commission of those acts," wrote President Tim Damon.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, who himself had a friend die in city police custody in 2002, last week also encouraged residents to record all interactions with police to hold them accountable.

York City residents have scheduled more protests throughout the week. There will be protests at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, both in Continental Square.

In addition, on Thursday, YWCA York will hold a virtual vigil from 8 to 9 p.m.

