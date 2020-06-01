Buy Photo York City residents should expect some traffic Tuesday as primary ballot collections at the York County Administrative Center close lanes. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City will close portions of two roads on Tuesday evening to make space for ballot collection from the primary election and a protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

The right lane of E. Market Street, between the intersection of George Street and Duke Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ballot collection at the York County Administrative Center, according to a city news release.

In addition, N. George St. will be closed between the intersections of Market Street and Philadelphia Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The George Street closing will take place to "ensure pedestrian safety" during a protest at Continental Square scheduled at 5 p.m., the release states.

Demonstrators will not be permitted on the steps of the York County Judicial Center, officials said.

The protest will come a week after video surfaced of a Minnesota police officer restraining Floyd with his knee pinned against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

In the video, Floyd could be heard saying "I can't breathe."

Floyd was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Protests immediately surfaced in major U.S. cities, with some leading to vandalism, looting and violent clashes with police.

So far, however, demonstration in York have remained peaceful.

