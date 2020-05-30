CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

The Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors passed a resolution this week supporting an immediate move to the green phase for both the township and York County under Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-phase reopening plan for Pennsylvania.

The supervisors said business closures are leading to a decrease in earned income tax revenues, which could result in an increase in real estate property taxes in 2021.

Wolf on Friday lifted most of his coronavirus pandemic restrictions in 16 more counties, which will move to the green phase next week. But York County remained in the more restrictive yellow phase, where it has been since May 22.

“No established metrics have been provided to move from the Yellow Phase to the Green Phase,” the supervisors said in a news release. “This lack of clarity places residents and businesses in limbo as to when they will be able to return to normal activities.

“The Township understands our most vulnerable residents must be protected, but also knows that businesses and residents must be given the opportunity to move forward to financially survive the pandemic," it added.

