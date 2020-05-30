CLOSE In peak allergy season, sneezing and runny noses are widespread across the U.S. Fortunately, they're not common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Wochit

York County had nine new positive cases of COVID-19 at noon Saturday, pushing the total to 1,000 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, 680 new positive cases were reported, bringing the total to 71,415.

No new deaths were reported in York County, keeping the total at 26.

More: York City to allow sidewalk cafes, consider open container changes

More: Springettsbury Twp. supervisors back immediate move to green phase

More: US will abandon World Health Organization, Trump says

Buy Photo Ann Elliott, R.N., left, and clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer work together at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

There were 73 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, increasing the total to 5,537, health officials said. Of those deaths, 3,535 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 375,731 patients who have tested negative, including 13,647 in York County, health officials said.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

Most of those hospitalized and most deaths have involved patients who are 65 years of age or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,650 cases among employees, for a total of 18,026 at 607 facilities, health officials said. Approximately 5,280 of those cases involve health care workers.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/30/saturday-update-york-county-reaches-1-000-cases-covid-19-state-reports-73-new-deaths/5290670002/