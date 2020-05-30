CLOSE Briarwood East Golf Course in West Manchester Township, Friday, May 1, 2020. The golf course is one of several outdoor-related businesses that Gov. Tom Wolf allowed to reopen Friday following a statewide shuttering of businesses as a preventative measure during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Hersheypark had hoped to open in June, but has now pushed the date back another month during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the information currently available, Hersheypark now plans to open in July, if permitted by the state,” the park said in a Facebook post on its website Friday.

Summer tickets purchased before the start of the 2020 summer season will remain valid for any public operating day through June 30, 2021, including all seasonal events, according to the post.

“Our team is hard at work implementing a variety of new safety initiatives to welcome our guests back to a fun and safe environment,” the park said. “... We will share more details closer to our reopening.”

