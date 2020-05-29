CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County is slated to receive $40.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds after Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday afternoon signed legislation that, the day before, swiftly passed through both chambers of the state Legislature.

The $25.75 billion funding package, which passed both the state House and Senate unanimously, also divvies up $2.6 billion in federal CARES Act funding to counties and various state departments.

"These funds will go a long way in providing much-needed relief, and hopefully some peace of mind, for everyone being affected by this pandemic,” said Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-Hellam Township in a statement.

While $625 million of the CARES Act funds will go directly to counties depending on their population, the remaining cash will go to a variety of state departments to bolster government services.

That includes $225 million for the Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, $632 to nursing homes and long-term care facilities — which have been most severely impacted by the pandemic — and $20 million for food assistance programs.

In addition, $50 million will be allocated to fire companies and emergency medical service companies, the release states.

The U.S. Senate is now mulling a fifth wave of federal aid to combat the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Democrat-controlled House passed legislation that would provide about $1 trillion to state and local governments, though Republicans wanting to curb federal spending strongly oppose the idea.

As of Friday at noon, there were 971 cases of coronavirus in York County and 26 deaths linked to the virus.

Statewide, there were 70,735 cases and 5,464 deaths.

