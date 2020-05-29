Buy Photo The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Pennsylvania Monday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Scattered severe thunderstorms and damaging winds are possible Friday afternoon and evening in York County, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Pennsylvania.

Damaging winds, 60 mph or greater, are the primary threat, followed by large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter.

Heavy rainfall also is possible and may cause isolated flooding, the weather service said.

Friday's high will be near 85. The weekend is supposed to be sunny with a high near 80 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday.

