CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Royal Farms said it will deliver a tractor-trailer full of food supplies to the York County Food Bank on Monday morning.

The truck will be filled with various food necessities, including cases of whole milk, 1% and chocolate milk, as well as orange juice, loaves of bread, sliced ham, turkey, American cheese and containers of yogurt, the company said in a news release.

The delivery also will include boxes of granola bars, nuts, chips, breakfast cakes and cases of bottled water.

Royal Farms logo (Photo: Submitted)

Royal Farms is making similar donations to food banks in the five states the company serves, said company president John Kemp.

Jennifer Brillhart, president and CEO of the York County Food Bank, said she is grateful for the donation.

“We would not be able to meet the increased demand for our services because of this pandemic without food industry partners like Royal Farms,” she said.

