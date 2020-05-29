Buy Photo After learning that the York County District Attorney's office would not enforce criminal penalties due to Governor Wolf's shutdown orders, Round the Clock Diner opened to eat-in customers Sunday, May 10, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The owners of York County's two Round the Clock Diner's have been fined $1,000 each for operating during Gov. Tom. Wolf’s shutdown order.

State Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers confirmed the fines Friday morning and said they were issued “after inspectors visited on Tuesday and found them operating without a license.”

She added the potential fine is up to $10,000 per day, in addition to other penalties.

The restaurants, located at 222 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township and 145 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, were issued notices in late May that their licenses were temporarily suspended for remaining open in violation of Wolf's shutdown orders, meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Both restaurants reopened on Mother's Day to dine-in patrons although restaurants were limited to takeout orders.

