CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had its 26th death linked to the coronavirus as of noon Friday, with 21 additional cases bringing the total to 991 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the death toll hit 5,464, an increase of 91 over the day prior. There were also 693 additional cases. The state has had 70,735 to date, and officials have maintained that cases have peaked.

There have been 366,970 patients who have tested negative in the state, 13,482 of which reside in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 28 intensive care unit beds, 105 medical or surgical beds and 34 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Five coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 140 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Friday morning, there were more than 5.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 361,100 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.7 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll surpassing 101,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

