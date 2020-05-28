CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had three additional deaths related to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the death toll to 25 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The county's number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus also hit 970. That's an increase of 14 over the day prior.

Statewide, there were 625 additional cases of the coronavirus and 108 new deaths. That brings the totals up to 70,042 and 5,373, respectively.

More: 'Doesn't end well': West York school board scraps textbook on climate change

More: Pa. House Democrats say they were in the dark for a week about Republican’s positive coronavirus test

Hospital data shows that there are 10 intensive care unit beds, 65 medical or surgical beds and 34 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 139 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 5.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 356,200 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.7 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll surpassing 100,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/28/york-county-has-three-new-deaths-linked-covid-19/5274383002/