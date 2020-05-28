CLOSE Bricker's French Fries stops in Sage Hill development Saturday, May 9, 2020. York Dispatch

Weis Markets announced it has extended its operating hours, reopened its service delis with safety measures and resumed all pharmacy immunization programs.

The changes are part of the company’s continuing efforts to upgrade and refine existing COVID-19 protection measures to ensure customer and associate safety, increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact.

Store hours have been extended one hour, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the company said in a news release.

The designated shopping time in Pennsylvania for seniors and those with compromised immune systems remains on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 a.m. That is the same day a 10 percent senior discount is offered on more than 6,000 Weis brand items.

Availability of Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery availability has also been extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

