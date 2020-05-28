CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

The York County Judicial Center will reopen to the public on June 8, while the county's 19 magisterial district judge offices are set to reopen to the public on Monday, according to York County's top judge.

President Common Pleas Judge Joseph C. Adams issued an order Thursday extending the county's judicial emergency through Aug. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams told The York Dispatch that he extended his emergency declaration for another three months so court personnel can continue using advanced communication technology — meaning Zoom videoconferencing — for certain proceedings, "thereby providing us with the ability to limit the traffic coming into the Judicial Center."

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has authorized county president common pleas judges to extend their previously ordered judicial emergencies.

Adams' order states that any postponement of hearings, trials and other cases won't count against the government for purposes of Pennsylvania's Rule 600.

Rule 600, known as the speedy trial rule, guarantees criminal defendants the right to a trial within a year after being charged, not including continuances or delays requested by the defense. It also guarantees that if a case hasn't made its way to trial within 180 days, not including defense delays, a defendant can be released on nominal bail, meaning $1.

Adams' previous judicial-emergency declaration was set to expire Sunday.

