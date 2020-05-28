CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus are now eligible to apply for grants from a $25,000 pool of funds created by Downtown Inc. and the York County Economic Alliance.

The Downtown Bloom Grant Program, made possible by donations through the annual Give Local York event, was created to "offer vital resources to assist businesses to restart, recover and thrive again," according to a Thursday news release.

“We know the importance of supporting our downtown business community now, more than ever,” said Elaine Bonneau, director of Downtown Inc.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 15.

Applicants must be located within York City's Central Business District. An illustration of the district can be found here. Grants require a 10% match.

Businesses must also employ no more than 50 full-time or part-time employees, according to the application page found here.

Grant funding cannot be used for recurring expenses such as salaries, bills and taxes.

It must instead be used for physical renovations, marketing and acquiring personal protective equipment.

Those who are awarded funding will be notified by June 26.

