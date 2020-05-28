CVS to open COVID-19 drive-thru test site in York Township
CVS Health said it is expanding its COVID-19 testing program in Pennsylvania with the addition of 29 drive-thru sites at select pharmacies on Friday.
That includes the CVS Pharmacy in York Township, located at 820 Edgewood Road.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment, the company said in a news release.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days, the release said.
CVS will now have 65 testing sites in Pennsylvania. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
