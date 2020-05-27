CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had 13 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the total to 956 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 780 new cases since the day before. That brought the total to 69,147, with state officials asserting cases have peaked.

Deaths in the state linked to coronavirus reached 5,265, an increase of 113 since Tuesday. There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the death toll at 22.

More: Police: York Haven woman arrested after freezing grandmother's remains

More: Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

Hospital data shows that there are 10 intensive care unit beds, 65 medical or surgical beds and 34 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 139 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 5.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 351,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.6 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 99,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/27/york-county-has-13-new-covid-19-cases-cases-statewide-approach-70-k/5266143002/