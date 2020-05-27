Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 13 to May 26:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected May 13

Bourbon Bar & Grill, 1080 Carlisle St., Hanover

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Walk-in freezer door not closing properly.

o Floor and walls observed to be damaged in walk-in refrigerator.

o Food-contact containers observed with label residue after cleaning, on non-food contact surfaces.

o The flooring in the kitchen area is observed to be damaged and in need of repair.

o Food employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; observed faucet and pipe leaking at the three-compartment sink.

o Exit door, located next to the walk-in freezer is not self-closing and/or is being propped open.

o Old unused equipment, should be removed from food facility.

o Observed raw shell eggs stored over RTE food in three-door refrigerator.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.

o The floor/wall juncture in kitchen area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity in dry storage areas.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected May 26

Round The Clock Diner East, Springettsbury Township (emergency response)

Inspected May 20

Round The Clock Diner, Manchester Township

Inspected May 18

Wendy’s, Conewago Township

Inspected May 15

Byers Butterflake Bakery, Springettsbury Township

Carman’s Creamery, Springettsbury Township

Croweo, Springettsbury Township

Giant Food, Dover Township

Glick’s Produce, Shrewsbury Township

Guacamole Specialists, Springettsbury Township

This Little Piggy, Springettsbury Township

William L. Miller Produce, Springettsbury Township

