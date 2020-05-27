Buy Photo A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City has made temporary changes to six polling locations ahead of the June 2 primary election.

The precinct changes will only take place for the primary, according to city news release on Wednesday. York County officials already had relocated a dozen locations over complaints about parking, capacity and other issues.

Those who typically vote at the Salvation Army will instead do so at Asbury United Methodist Church at 340 E. Market St, the release states.

In addition, those who normally vote at the following locations will need to head to Memorial Hall at the York Fairgrounds, located at 334 Carlisle Road:

The Crispus Attucks Community Center

Shiloh Baptist Church

St. Matthew's Lutheran Church

The Yorktown Center

The York Princess Center

