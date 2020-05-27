York City changes polling locations for June primary election
York City has made temporary changes to six polling locations ahead of the June 2 primary election.
The precinct changes will only take place for the primary, according to city news release on Wednesday. York County officials already had relocated a dozen locations over complaints about parking, capacity and other issues.
Those who typically vote at the Salvation Army will instead do so at Asbury United Methodist Church at 340 E. Market St, the release states.
In addition, those who normally vote at the following locations will need to head to Memorial Hall at the York Fairgrounds, located at 334 Carlisle Road:
- The Crispus Attucks Community Center
- Shiloh Baptist Church
- St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
- The Yorktown Center
- The York Princess Center
