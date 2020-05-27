This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

York County saw a small increase in population last year, while York City's fell for the third consecutive year, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The 2019 estimates, published recently, only include population. There were no estimates for poverty rates, income and other factors that are more important to gauge a municipality's progress, said York City mayor Michael Helfrich.

"It's not how many people are in the city. It's the standard of living of the people that are in the city that makes the big difference," Helfrich said.

Still, census estimates do provide some insight into how populations are changing, whether that is because of migration, death rates or birth rates.

York County's estimated 2019 population of 451,077 marks a 0.3% increase since 2018. Since 2010, it has climbed about 3.7%, according to the Census Bureau.

York City's population, on the other hand, fell to 43,932 in 2019, a 0.2% decrease.

The city's population nearly hit 60,000 in the 1950s, though white flight significantly cut the population shortly after. The city's trajectory has remained relatively upward since then.

Since 2010, the city's population climbed by 0.5%, according to the Census Bureau.

The most notable increases and decreases since 2010 in York County came from Conewago Township and Dallastown.

While Conewago's population was estimated to be 8,497 in 2019, a 13.1% increase, Dallastown lost about 4.7% of its population.

