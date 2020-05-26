CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had 13 additional coronavirus cases as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 943 since the beginning of the outbreak, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 451 additional cases and 13 new deaths linked to the coronavirus over Monday. Those totals are now 68,637 and 5,152, respectively.

There were no additional deaths in York County. The death toll remained at 22.

Hospital data shows that there are 34 intensive care unit beds, 135 medical or surgical beds and 38 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 139 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 347,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.6 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 98,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

