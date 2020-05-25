Miscreation Brewery owner Mark Mathias arrived to open his building, which is also on Center Square, for storage of CoCo's Bridal Boutique items. Photo Credit: Hanover Are Fire & Rescue (Photo: Submitted)

When an apartment fire Sunday morning threatened to destroy the inventory at a bridal store, another Hanover business stepped in to make sure all of the shop's items were safe.

Units from Hanover Area Fire & Rescue were first dispatched to the blaze at 5:12 a.m. Sunday at 11 Center Square, the location of an apartment building that caught on fire, according to a news release from the fire company.

The three-story apartment building, which housed apartment units on all floors, also shared space with CoCo's Bridal Boutique on the first floor, which was threatened by water damage due to the blaze.

More: Hanover pizza shop gives away $400 pizza to beat COVID-19 blues

More: Police: York City woman hit aunt and uncle with car after dispute at family gathering

As firefighters began removing inventory out of the boutique, Miscreation Brewery owner Mark Mathias arrived to open his building, which is also on Center Square, for storage of the items.

"This is the only way that we could help a fellow friend and business owner get through a tough situation," Mathias said. "It gave them a day or two to wrap their heads around their next move."

Miscreation Brewery owner Mark Mathias arrived to open his building, which is also on Center Square, for storage of CoCo's Bridal Boutique items. Photo Credit: Hanover Are Fire & Rescue (Photo: Submitted)

Mathias, who lives just down the road in downtown Hanover, said he was alerted to the fire around 5 a.m. and went to the scene because he knew Miscreation Brewery was located in the same area.

When he saw it was CoCo's Bridal Boutique affected, a feeling of "hopelessness" overcame Mathias, who said he felt sad he couldn't do more to help during this overwhelming situation.

"We opened the doors to get their inventory off the streets," Mathias said. "They were extremely grateful."

Sunday's fire began in a third-floor apartment and was caused by a pinched extension cord on an overloaded circuit, according to the fire company.

Fire damage was limited to the bedroom and smoke damage was contained to the third-floor apartment. There is water damage to apartments on the first and second floors, as well as CoCo’s Bridal Boutique, the fire company said.

Damage estimates are $30,000.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, and Red Cross is providing assistance for six to eight displaced residents.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/25/york-county-businesses-help-each-other-out-during-apartment-fire-hanover/5256821002/