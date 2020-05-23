CLOSE After weeks of virtual workouts, Jen Warning, owner of Valkyrie Fitness, hosts an outdoor workout at Cousler Park York Dispatch

The state Department of Health on Friday issued guidelines for summer recreation, camps and pool.

Summer programs that provide child care and enrichment and recreational activities for children and youth are permitted to operate without a waiver in counties in the yellow and green phases of Gov. Tom Wolf’s phased-in reopening plan as long as they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Overnight camps and organized team sports can only resume in the green phase, according to a news release.

Public playgrounds may be used by child care providers and summer programs offered in counties in the yellow or green phase.

All child care staff members must wear cloth face coverings when operating in the yellow phase.

Children do not need to wear cloth face coverings in child care, youth programs, or camps, although face coverings are still recommended by the CDC, especially for older youth, when feasible, particularly in indoor or crowded locations, the release said.

Public bathing places and other outdoor community pools are permitted to operate in counties in the yellow and green phases.

For more information on the state health guidelines, click here.

The guidelines issued Friday do not apply to public school-operated summer programs or extended school year services. Guidance related to reopening public schools will be released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

