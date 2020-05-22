CLOSE Area children play at Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. York Dispatch

York County Parks and Recreation announced it has modified its operations as the county moves into the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan Friday.

The off-leash dog area at Canine Meadows in John Rudy County Park will open, according to a news release. Fountains, however, will be closed, so users should take water for their dogs.

Restrooms are open at the following locations: John Rudy Park: Pines Picnic Area; Rocky Ridge Park: Hidden Laurel and Oak Timbers; William H. Kain Park: Lake Redman and Lake Williams activity areas; Heritage Rail Trail: New Freedom Train Station.

Pavilions will be available for rental, but only for groups of 25 or fewer people. To reserve a pavilion, call the parks office at 717-840-7440, extension 2. Online reservations won’t be available until June 1.

Nixon Park Nature Center will reopen with limited hours. Sections of the building, like the hands-on touch room, will stay closed. Programs are on hold indefinitely. Call 717-428-1961 for hours of operation.

Officials noted:

All portable restrooms throughout the park system have been available for use. Additional cleaning protocols are in place. Users must practice social distancing and wear masks in the restrooms to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Park rangers will disperse groups of more than 25 people.

Picnic tables are available throughout the parks.

The following facilities remain closed:

Lake Redman boat rentals are closed indefinitely.

All playgrounds and soccer and softball fields remain closed.

The nature play areas at Rocky Ridge and Nixon parks also remain closed.

The Parks Administrative Building also remains closed to the public. Parks staff is available to the public by calling 717-840-7440 or emailing parks@yorkcountypa.gov. Park visitors who enter the administrative building must wear a mask at all times.

