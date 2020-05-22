CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had its 22nd death linked to the coronavirus as of noon Friday, while 12 new cases brought the total to 895, the state Department of Health reported.

Friday marked the third consecutive day that the county reported additional deaths. Statewide, there were 115 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,984 since the outbreak began.

There were also 866 new cases since the day prior in the state. The total is now 66,258.

There have been 312,743 patients who have tested negative, the state reported.

But some experts have warned those numbers are distorted given the fact the testing numbers include both viral tests and antibody tests, which show if someone had previously been infected, Spotlight PA reported.

Hospital data shows that there are 36 intensive care unit beds, 97 medical or surgical beds and 35 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 139 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Friday morning, there were more than 5.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 333,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 95,000.

