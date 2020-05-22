CLOSE Volunteers work with New Freedom VFW #7012 to place flags to honor veterans for Memorial Day, Saturday, May 16, 2020. York Dispatch

Hanover has canceled its annual Memorial Day parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials said veterans organizations will be handing out small flags in the square this weekend.

Liberty Day celebration events, scheduled for July 4, have also been canceled, according to a news release. They're expected to resume in 2021.

Buy Photo Volunteers work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

However, July 4 fireworks will be held on the farmland adjacent to Gateway Hanover, where they were held in 2017. The location allows for appropriate social distancing, officials said.

The news release noted the following community events remain on the schedule:

Snacktown Brewfest on Sept. 19.

Hanover (Downtown) Dutch Festival on Sept. 26.

PennCares Pizza 5K Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 27.

