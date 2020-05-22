Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday signed a bill allowing the temporary sale of cocktails to go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license, effective immediately.

“This new temporary rule creates more business for bars and restaurants when they need it, helps to meet customer demand and supports social distancing,” Wolf said in a news release.

“As we approach the holiday weekend, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to remember to drink responsibly.”

House Bill 327, now Act 21 of 2020, applies to bars, restaurants and hotels that have lost 25 percent of average monthly total sales during the COVID-19 emergency.

The mixed drinks must be sold in containers with a secure lid in quantities from 4 oz. to 64 oz. before 11 p.m. An additional seal is required on the straw opening of a lid. Bars and restaurants must use a transaction scan device to verify a consumer’s age if the person appears to be younger than 35 years of age.

The temporary rule expires after the COVID-19 disaster emergency ends and a business reaches 60 percent capacity.

Pennsylvania’s open container law also applies, the release said.

