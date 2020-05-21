CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

York County had two new deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon Thursday, bringing the death toll to 21 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The county also reached 883 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak, up 11 from the day prior. The new numbers continue a pattern of small day-to-day increases after the state over the weekend announced cases had peaked.

Statewide, an increase of 102 deaths brought the overall death toll to 4,869.

There were also 980 additional cases statewide over the day prior. The state is now up to 65,292 cases.

There have been 303,514 patients who have tested negative in the state, 11,114 of whom had resided in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 21 intensive care unit beds, 126 medical or surgical beds and 33 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 137 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 329,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 93,000.

