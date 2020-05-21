CLOSE Jill Buhler and her sons join in neighborhood effort to offer messages of inspiration and encouragement while under stay-at-home order during coronavirus panedemic. York Dispatch

York City will resume enforcement at parking meters, lots and garages beginning Tuesday, according to a news release.

The garages are located at 41 E. Market St., 25 W. Philadelphia St., and 15 W. King St., and their hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 6: 30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hourly rates will be charged at the garages during operating hours.

Parking meters will be enforced between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone who has purchased a core or non-core parking permit will be required to display it in the vehicle. To purchase either permit, contact York City Parking at 717- 849-2230.

