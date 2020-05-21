Buy Photo Springettsbury Township Manager Ben Marchant. Submitted/photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Springettsbury Township officials are planning to hire a new manager, though they have not said why the former manager suddenly left the job earlier this month.

Ben Marchant, the former township manager, "mutually separated" from the township on May 4, officials confirmed. Board Chair Mark Swomley declined to answer why Marchant left, except saying the township "wishes him well in his future endeavors."

Marchant was hired for the job in 2016.

The York Dispatch has filed Right-to-Know requests seeking emails between Marchant and the Board of Supervisors sent from Feb. 1 to May 19. Township officials said responses to the paper's requests would be extended to June 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the township's Board of Supervisors began Wednesday the shaping process for hiring Marchant's successor.

"Everybody think about who it is you would like to see as the next manager of the township," Swomley said. "And if that works, that would be great. If not, we have the processes that we're building right now."

Breaking down a search plan into several phases, supervisors mulled revising several key aspects of the job hiring process, including amending the job description and considering who should be on the hiring committee.

Supervisor Charles Wurster, who unveiled the candidate search plan to township officials, said promoting the position is going to be essential.

"This is the plan I outlined, but we (should) flesh this out," Wurster said. "There is a role for us as members of the board to assert some leadership to promote this job position."

Wurster said promoting the position would be a challenge during the hiring process, and that the Board of Supervisors would need to take initiative to utilize social media when advertising the position.

Nitza Sanchez-Bowser, the township's director of human resources, said she has been researching salary information in order to determine the future manager's wage, and referred to the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors for guidance.

"It looks like we might need to drill down into more detail," added Supervisor George Dvoryak, who said manager salaries throughout the state have been calculated by population, region and tax revenue.

At the time of his departure, Marchant's salary was $131,969 per year, according to Swomley.

Attempts made this week to contact Marchant seeking comment about his departure have not been returned.

