Springettsbury Township's popular Food Truck Fridays event will be returning this year, after a unanimous vote from the Board of Supervisors approved the event Wednesday night.

The COVID-19 pandemic had previously challenged officials to revisit plans for the annual food event, taking into account new social isolation strategies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Food trucks, like freestanding restaurants, may deliver food to their customers, and I encourage such economic activity if done safely in the COVID-19 environment of today," said supervisor Charles Wurster via email.

The 5-0 vote from supervisors confirmed that Food Truck Fridays opening day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the upper parking lot of Springettsbury Park, located at 1501 Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township. The event will be held at the same time each Friday, with no end date set.

New recommendations by Springettsbury Township Police Department Chief Todd King also outlined guidelines for event coordinators to follow, including a limit of up to 10 food trucks permitted to be at the event at once.

Four food trucks are scheduled to be at Friday's event, said Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Swomley.

The township will also not be providing picnic tables and other dining accommodations this year, he said..

Food trucks are deemed essential and able to continue operations as long as they abide by current health restrictions.

Spacing trucks an appropriate distance apart will allow attendees to meet social distancing requirements while enjoying the event, Wurster said.

Though Food Truck Fridays is resuming this summer, questions regarding Springettsbury Township's Sounds of Summer Concert Series remain.

Officials had proposed new dates for the summer concert series, starting on Aug. 2 and running until Sept. 20, but these dates are not finalized yet.

While the concert series is tentatively scheduled to start in August, Wurster said the township supervisors have several things to consider — including finances.

"The cost of the concert series is offset by gracious sponsors. Presently, there are very few sponsors in place since the original series canceled," Wurster said. "While the concerts are popular, so too is the health and safety of all who visit and pay taxes to Springettsbury Township.”

