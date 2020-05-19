CLOSE Providence Place Senior Living community limits, screens visitors in light of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County had six new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 866 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

There were no new deaths linked to the virus in the county, leaving the overall death toll at 18. The new numbers come after state officials over the weekend announced the virus' spread in the state appeared to have peaked.

There were 610 additional cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday and 119 new deaths, bringing the totals up to 63,666 and 4,624, respectively.

There have been 286,034 patients who have tested negative in the state, 10,589 of whom resided in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 26 intensive care unit beds, 150 medical or surgical beds and 34 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Two coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 137 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 4.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 319,200 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 90,000.

