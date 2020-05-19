Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 9 to May 16:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Country View Farm Market, 2680 Delta Road, Chanceford Township

Inspected May 11

o The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 60 degrees F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required.

o Observed rear bakery sink not having an adequate air gap of at least 1 inch, between the water supply and flood rim of the sink.

o No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the deli area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed packages of meat and fruits stored directly on the floor of walk-in freezer unit, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Pre-packaged salads and sandwiches food is not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

o No food labeling placards observed in the deli case for the deli meat and cheese at the time of inspection.

o Pre-packaged salads, sandwiches & deli meats food is not labeled properly with ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

o The handwash sink located within deli and rear baking areas does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Temperature of water was 60 degrees F during routine inspection.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the deli area.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in rear bakery area, but facility does have a pest control program.

o Commercially processed refrigerated (deli sandwiches and salads), ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the cold unit refrigerator case, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

o Observed door grooves/jams and bottom shelving deli meat display case, having a large accumulation of old food debris, dirt and soil.

o Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o Observed underside of rear bakery three (3) compartment sink leaking underneath bowl area and in need of repair.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed deli three (3) compartment sink leaking at the the bottom PVC piping at the time of inspection.

o Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and attracting insects and rodents.

o Bakery door located in the rear area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom emitting light and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Observed rear storage area(by box compactor) having large accumulation of boxes and trash debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed flooring within deli and rear bakery areas of the food facility having dirt, trash and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

o Food facility hot water heater is not producing any hot water to supply all sinks at the time of this inspection.

o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the deli area.

o Broken equipment, pallets stored in the rear outside area of the food facility needs removed.

o Observed fan grates within all walk-in refrigerator units are soiled with large accumulation of static dust and in need of cleaning.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected May 12

Applebee’s, Springettsbury Township (Follow-up from May 4 inspection, when it was out of compliance)

Dairy Queen, Spring Garden Township

eBay, Lower Windsor Township

Fry Trailer, Chanceford Township

Little Caesars, West Manchester Township

Panera Bread, York Township

Inspected May 11

Jim Mack’s Ice Cream, Hellam Township

China One, Carroll Township

Marcello’s Pizza, Springettsbury Township

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Springettsbury Township

Famous Hot Weiner North, Hanover

Utz Snack Shack, Hanover

