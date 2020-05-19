LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Springettsbury Township manager Ben Marchant has "mutually separated" from the township, officials said Tuesday.

The separation was effective May 4.

At the time of his departure, Marchant's salary was $131,968.75 per year, according to Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Swomley.

"We wish Mr. Marchant well in his future endeavors," Swomley said in a statement released Tuesday to The York Dispatch. "Springettsbury Township thanks Mr. Marchant for his service."

Springettsbury Township is undergoing the process of hiring a new manager, Swomley said.

Residents with further questions can contact Abby Gibb, the communications manager, at Abby.Gibb@springettsbury.com or Swomley at mark.swomley@springettsbury.com.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

