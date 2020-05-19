Buy Photo Springettsbury Township Manager Ben Marchant. Submitted/photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Springettsbury Township manager Ben Marchant has "mutually separated" from the township, officials said Tuesday.

The separation was effective May 4.

At the time of his departure, Marchant's salary was $131,968.75 per year, according to Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Swomley.

"We wish Mr. Marchant well in his future endeavors," Swomley said in a statement released Tuesday to The York Dispatch. "Springettsbury Township thanks Mr. Marchant for his service."

Springettsbury Township is undergoing the process of hiring a new manager, Swomley said.

Residents with further questions can contact Abby Gibb, the communications manager, at Abby.Gibb@springettsbury.com or Swomley at mark.swomley@springettsbury.com.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

