CLOSE Bricker's French Fries stops in Sage Hill development Saturday, May 9, 2020. York Dispatch

Five years after opening, the Bobcat Creamery in Manchester is closing its doors permanently, citing difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Brian and Wendy Klinger made the announcement Monday on the Facebook page of the restaurant and ice cream shop, located at 117 S. Main St.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the closing of the Bobcat Creamery,” the couple said. “... These times are tough with this virus and not being able to operate. These new restrictions are going to make it impossible to operate and be profitable.”

More: York County Food Bank will distribute food Wednesday in Red Lion

More: Food trucks keep restaurants busy, help fire companies raise funds

(Photo: photos by Bill Kalina — bkalina@yorkdispatch.com)

The Klingers, Northeastern High School graduates, bought the building after Iggy Bops Ice Cream closed.

They gave students from the district an opportunity to build and manage the business, recruiting from school's business-focused classes and Future Business Leaders of America. The board of directors included a group of 14 Northeastern students in grades 9-12. A handful of adult managers oversaw the restaurant.

The business said it will soon announce dates when it will be open to refund customers who bought gift cards.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/19/bobcat-creamery-manchester-closing-because-covid-19-pandemic/5218906002/